Richard Lopez is dedicated to schools, education and every student

Richard Lopez is the best candidate for the job of Superintendent of Merced County Schools! I encourage all of Merced County to vote for Richard Lopez.
He is currently superintendent of Merced River School District, and has been for three years. I worked with him for many years and I can vouch that he definitely is a champion for all students. He is born and raised in Merced County and understands what is needed for our schools and our students!
Not only is he Superintendent at Merced River, but he is on his fourth year serving on the Merced Union High School Board of Trustees. Richard is an Army veteran and has been in education for over 27 years in various classified and certificated roles. Richard has a strong background in curriculum and instruction. Richard will work hard to ensure all student needs are addressed; that’s the only way he knows how to operate.
If you have followed Richard on Facebook or Twitter, you will see how heavily involved he is in supporting our students, schools and education. He is truly the best candidate for Merced County Superintendent of Schools. Vote for Richard on June 5.
Olivia Gomez, Planada
