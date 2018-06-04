Volunteers essential in helping Merced honor those who gave their all

Thank you Merced volunteers! Last Saturday, the Merced Cemetery District had 85 volunteers help us as we placed a cross and a flag at the headstone of every veteran in celebration of Memorial Day. Over 2,400 veterans and their families were honored by these wonderful volunteers. This effort shows the love this community has for our military sons and daughters, and we can’t thank you enough. A huge thank you to each group and individual who made this possible, you are so appreciated. See you all next year!
Frank Towler, Merced
