Make Merced Schools Great Again, don’t vote for former Democrat Tietjen

To all my Republican friends, and fellow veterans. Drain the swamp at Merced County Office of Education. Steve Tietjen was a registered Democrat until 2016 when he switched to “No Party Preference.” Tietjen was not elected; he was barely appointed by a 3-2 margin two years ago. Superintendent Steve Gomes stayed on the payroll with Tietjen.
Tietjen was a superintendent at Los Banos Unified School District. Didn’t he already have experience as a superintendent? More wasteful spending. Tietjen left Los Banos Unified School District abruptly and with no superintendent. Teachers are not given the support they deserve. No teacher aides while the superintendent, Tietjen has assistant to the assistant to the assistant. Plenty of support for Tietjen at MCOE, but no support for the students, parents, teachers and Merced County line staff.
MCOE is poorly run with failing schools. School failure seems to be accepted while the wealthy elites send their children to private schools. The elites do not care about public school children in California. They only care about enriching themselves at the expense of our children. We need to make Merced County Schools great again.
Jerry Sanchez, Atwater
