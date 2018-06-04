I’ve been trying to get to bottom of DA’s race, and I’ll vote for Helms Lewis

Things I’ve learned by listening to people talk about the Merced County District Attorney election:
Larry Morse doesn’t have anything negative in his personnel file. CEO Jim Brown tells people that Morse is an elected official and he can’t do anything to him, so no complaints are ever “made.”
Chief deputy DAs Harold Nutt and Rob Carroll say Kimberly Helms Lewis had poor performance in her job as a Deputy District Attorney and cases went past the statute. As her supervisors, they have a responsibility to make sure work is done. Where was the supervision?
What happened to the Deputy Brian Miller and Anthony Thompson cases? They are past statute and were never filed? Why?
Morse claims he lowered the murder rate. If you look at the years he quotes, the murder rate rose under his watch, and only went down once Sheriff Vern Warnke went into office.
I believe the previous employees who came out and said they were victims of Morse. And, I believe there are more who are afraid to come forward. Please vote for change. Vote Kimberly Helms Lewis for District Attorney.
Kristin Sunzeri, Merced
