Is Atwater being taken for a ride by city attorney?

Why is Atwater now under the control of Doug White from the law firm Churchwell-White? White represented the city at the recent meeting in Sacramento. As our city attorney, I would have to ask what is his financial background and educational qualities that enable him to represent our city in that hearing?
The city of Dixon, where White is also city attorney, hired him and in his first year he ran up a bill of nearly $1 million; his first month here his bill was $96K!
Another similarity with Dixon (besides the large bill) is a handbook authored by White for council member conduct which restricts the members’ abilities to place items on the agenda or seek information directly from city employees. It seems White has a habit of suggesting ordinances based on ordinances he previously wrote in other cities. It seems that White is running the meter on yet one more city gullible enough to contract for his services. Mayor Jim Price and councilmember James Vineyard wisely voted no on this firm, too bad the other three were not so well informed!
Eric Lee, Atwater
