Influencers? We see what you liberals are up to

Re “The Influencers Series,” who do you think you are fooling? The list of “influencers” in your upcoming series might as well read: “Political Brainwash Group.” It will be on display until Election Day in November. This group, hand-selected by The McClatchy Co. was chosen to provide the reader with as much political bias and misinformation as possible.”
This continued effort will provide enough information to confirm the desperation that exists with your effort to persuade readers to your way of thinking. Thankfully, our communities have enough voters with common sense enough to counteract such a vile attempt!
Why don’t you let the readers select the influencers?
I think we all know the answer to that!
Clarence Souza Jr., Merced
Editor’s note: Those selected for the “Influencers” project include many conservative and Republican leaders, including former Gov. Pete Wilson, Jarvis Association president Jon Coupal, Jonathan Keller of the California Family Council, former Assembly minority leader Kristin Olsen, and former Republican Assembly Speaker Curt Pringle, among many others.
Comments