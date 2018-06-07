Closing my voting place looks like an attempt to cancel my vote

I have voted in Merced in every election since 2000. Today, in my attempt to vote, I found out my voting place was closed. The ballot I received warned some voting locations were no longer open and to check the back page of the sample ballot. I had done so several times and had not noted anything indicating my voting location had been closed.
I went to two nearby open voting locations and neither had any record of my being a registered voter. In order to vote, I had to register and use a special ballot. I received a mail-in ballot through the mail, but nothing stated I had to vote by mail or go through a special re-registration process. In this time of trying to get people to vote, this failure to clearly notify me of the new process was an attempt to make it difficult for me to vote. How many people chose not to vote rather than go through this hassle?
This non-notification and change without notice is a clear case of harassment and prejudice against me and those similarly affected.
Charles Morris, Merced
