Of course city attorney went to Sacramento, that’s how city got 90-delay for audit

Re “Atwater taken for a ride?” (Letters, June 7): Atwater city attnorney Doug White accompanied our city manager to Sacramento to attend a critical finance meeting. Their attendance was necessary to plead for relief from the pending High Risk Local Government Audit Program. Atwater’s city manager led the delegation. However, she had only six weeks experience as a city manager and wisely deferred to White.
His presentation resulted in the commission granting Atwater a 90-day delay of the audit, buying time to correct the books. White also created a handbook on city council conduct. In light of their constant bickering, the council unanimously voted to accept the handbook. It should be noted, Churchwell-White has provided hundreds of hours of pro bono work to those that have little hope of obtaining justice. We know fake news permeates the national scene. But it shouldn’t be inflected on a respected law firm by a letter writer with his own agenda.
Fred Warchol, Atwater
