Urge politicians to support funding for safe drinking water in every community

The Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund (SB 623) will be voted on the week of June 11th in Sacramento. This bill would provide the means for small, rural communities to fund operations and management costs for cleaning up contaminated drinking water. The matter has been covered extensively in newspapers such as The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee, Merced Sun-Star and others.
Urge your local legislator and senator to support this measure. You can find their addresses at www.fundsafewaterca.org/. A two-thirds majority vote of both houses is required to implement SB 623.
Our state constitution was amended in 2012 to make safe and affordable drinking water a human right. It is time to make this a reality. It is a matter of health and justice for the rural communities that harvest the food and produce that we take for granted.
Salvador Sandoval, Merced
Comments