If the border is a river, then where do you put the wall?

Looking at the map, I noticed the boundary between Texas and Mexico is the Rio Grande River. Then I thought of the real problem that could cause trying to build a wall on the border. Where would the wall be built? It couldn’t be on the south side, as that would be Mexico. To build it on the American side would cut off the access to one of the most scenic and historical rivers in the country. It doesn’t seem practical to put it in the middle of the river. I give up, what to do? Maybe just forget it.
Henry DuPertuis, Merced
