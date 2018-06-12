Why is about Castle Airport so terribly under utilized?

Compare Castle Airport to McClellan Park. Both properties are air bases closed in 1995. Ninety-five percent of the old buildings at McClellan are now in use. One-third of the old buildings at Castle have been torn down; one-third are vacant and neglected and one-third are in use. McClellan provides 17,000 jobs to the Sacramento community. Castle provides a few jobs here and there. The vacant B-52 hanger at Castle should be a public storage facility, housing 500 campers, 300 travel trailers, 400 water ski boats and 400 pieces of farm machinery. The vacant dormitory buildings at Castle should be beautiful apartments.
Some questions:
1. Did the USAF use more asbestos and lead paint at Castle than they used at McClellan?
2. Are local property owners paying county officials to keep Castle real estate off the market?
3. Did county officials waste money on economic advisers?
4. Why is Mark Hendrickson still on the county payroll?
Robert A. Burgess, Merced
