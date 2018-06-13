I fought for our freedoms, but wonder now if it was worth it

It seems no matter how much President Trump accomplishes or how many campaign promises he keeps, the Trump haters just can’t be satiated. No one is safe from their vile and disgusting attacks on our president, our first lady and their children and anyone else that believes in President Trump and his vision for America. He has not gone around the world genuflecting and kissing the rings and robes of the Middle East and apologizing for America being great, that was Barack Obama.
And the class act of Robert De Niro says it all, no, not “Down with Trump,” now it’s “f--- Trump.” And the media and newspapers like the Merced Sun-Star just can’t control their bias and use their publications to support the progressive agenda of the left. We dodged a bullet when Hillary Clinton was not elected and America is once again the leader of the free world. As an Air Force medic in the Mekong Delta of South Vietnam 1969-70 I saw first-hand the price that was paid so that these President Trump haters can espouse their vile views and I wonder if it was worth it!
Tim Karr, Merced
