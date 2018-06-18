Letting Atwater’s dogs run loose is going to result in injuries

Atwater has a problem with loose dogs that attack people. It has happened to me more than once. I haven’t been hurt yet, but when a pit bull spots you walking down the street half a block away and runs full speed, then lunges at you snapping its jaws, it is an attack. It is worse on weekends, when people know animal control is off duty and they let their dogs run loose. I’ve seen people let their dogs out their front door while I’m walking by. Someone is going to get hurt.
Walt Huber, Atwater
