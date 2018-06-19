In only 500 days, Trump proving he can make America great

Only 500 days in, President Trump’s economy is going gangbusters! Although American businesses have had to deal with an 8-year Obama penchant for rules and regulations that resulted in massive governmental restraints on economic development, savvy business entrepreneur Donald J. Trump has implemented policies to rid those excessive bureaucratic roadblocks and created an economic environment that enables expansion and real growth. Industries like banking, investments, small businesses and real estate are booming.
500 days in, Trump is tackling MS13 head-on, curbing the dangerous illegal flow across our border.
500 days in, minority employment is better than ever recorded. The jobs market is flourishing. Stocks are setting records.
500 days in, North Korea and other world leaders are eager to come to the table to negotiate with our President, return hostages and bring back soldiers’ remains.
500 days in, President Trump is re-establishing our “can do” American attitude and demonstrating his total devotion to making America great again.
MaryAnn McKissick, Merced
