HERO program helped me get a new roof on my house

My neighbor introduced me to HERO (Home Energy Renovation Opportunity) when I used it a few years ago to have my 25-year-old (plus) shake roof replaced. At the time, all I could see from the inside of the attic were some small leaks that I repaired myself, but I knew it was only a matter of time before I’d have to replace the entire roof. I knew that some of my neighbors were having terrible issues with leaks and that their roofs were the same age and type as mine.
I wouldn’t have been able to come up with the money to replace the roof without HERO. It made the process much easier to work with a company that was knowledgeable about energy efficiency projects. Now that I have a new roof, I don’t have to always run the air conditioner and I know I have nothing to worry about as far as leaks or repairs.
People like to work with companies that are available to help when needed, and that make tedious processes easier to deal with. I applaud the decision to bring this type of financing to Merced; I’m sure many others besides my neighbor and me will benefit from it.
Michael Lewis, Atwater
Comments