Don’t buy Big Tobacco’s lies, Prop 56 will help kids and everyone else

Go ahead and ask me what type of a price tag we should put on tobacco. I lost both my parents to smoking – their lives cut short by an addiction they were unable to kick.
Cigarettes are about the only product when used as directed will kill you. And yet people still buy them.
Now, e-cigarettes are the gateway to nicotine addiction for kids who otherwise would never try a regular cigarette.
That’s why I will be voting Yes on Proposition 56 this November. Smoking kills more than 40,000 Californians each year and tobacco-related diseases cost taxpayers $3.5 billion annually. Prop 56 will increase California’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack with an equivalent increase on products containing nicotine derived from tobacco – including e-cigarettes.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports the initiative because taxing tobacco saves lives by getting people to quit or preventing them from starting – and that means a whole lot less cancer. Big Tobacco opposes this initiative for the same reason. It will cut into their profits, which is why they’ve spent more than $190 million in the past 10 years lobbying politicians and contributing to campaigns to kill tobacco taxes.
During that period, California taxpayers have spent billions paying for tobacco-related health-care costs. It’s also why California has one of the lowest tobacco taxes in the nation.
Don’t let the tobacco lobby win in November. Make your vote count.
In every state that has significantly raised cigarette taxes, smoking rates have gone down and the U.S. Surgeon General says this is especially true among kids.
The tobacco industry wants to deceive you with glossy TV ads. Don’t buy into their lies. Prop 56 will more than triple the funding for the state tobacco control program. Revenue will also go to treating Medi-Cal patients who have a high rate of tobacco-related illnesses.
You might not be aware, but the tobacco industry targets low-income communities, marketing menthol cigarettes brands that are thought to be especially addictive and giving huge discounts to hook people on tobacco products.
They’re certainly up to their dirty tricks. Don’t listen to cigarette company ads saying Prop 56 will divert money from schools. To the contrary, it will raise revenue for school-based tobacco prevention and cessation programs. The Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates it will add $20 million in new funding for classroom instruction alone.
That’s why state school chief Tom Torlakson, many school districts around the state and the California PTA support Prop 56.
So, Prop 56 is a win-win for taxpayers and schools. The only loser is Big Tobacco and isn’t it about time we triumph over an industry that causes so much tragedy and death?
There’s more to learn at www.Yeson56.org.
Kathy Flaherty is the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network’s California lead ambassador. She retired from the Merced County Office of Education after 35 years working with special education students and at-risk youth.
