Merced, let’s celebrate $1.4 million to fight homelessness

It’s not often there is good news in the world of homelessness, so the arrival of $1.4 million to help take people off the streets and to keep people from becoming homeless is worth celebrating.
The partners in the Merced County Continuum of Care have spent years laying the groundwork for this funding. The Continuum of Care is a local coalition of government agencies and non-profit agencies committed to ending homelessness.
The recent Homeless Connect event at the Hoffmeister Center brought service providers together with the homeless and others who need a helping hand. Good-hearted people came out and provided haircuts and other services to our neediest because they care. But it was only for a day.
If our homeless brothers and sisters are going to be brought inside, we need to have housing available for them and providers willing to take them in. We must have counsellors and specialists to deal with the issues that put these people on the streets in the first place.
We adopted a “housing first” policy – a national best-practice in homelessness – that puts a roof over people’s heads and provides a variety of social services and counseling to help them stay housed and improve their well-being. The old model had people address their issues before providing housing. The result of that approach: many never came in from the cold.
All the homeless services in the world won’t do a bit of good if they can’t connect to those who need them; the Homeless to Housing Team will make that connection.
The H2H Team will include two full-time street outreach workers with experience working with chronically homeless individuals and families. The other half of the team will be two fulltime housing navigators with experience in identifying affordable housing and assisting the homeless obtain and stay in housing.
The team will go onto the streets, into parks and shelters and other places the homeless congregate to document who they are, what they need and then connect them to services and housing.
They will be employees of the United Way of Merced County and Sierra Saving Grace. Those agencies received $730,564 in Emergency Solutions Grants through the state Housing and Community Development Department. The funding will pay for the team for two years.
“This is a new approach to ending local homelessness,” said Joe Colletti; as a member of Urban Initiatives, he helped write the H2H Team grant. “We want to target chronically homeless people who are languishing on the streets and have become the most visible and hardest to house and the most likely to die on the streets.”
Kristin Bizzack, the executive director of Sierra Saving Grace, said, “The collaboration between Continuum of Care agencies and the state funds creates housing opportunities for a great number of those currently living on the street in Merced County.”
Carol Bowman, the CEO of United Way, said, “We have known for a while that little progress could be made without the dedicated Street Outreach workers and Navigators, so filling this gap means we will reach and house those most vulnerable, chronically homeless persons living on the streets.”
There will be some additional resources for the H2H Team to use, thanks to additional funds from the city of Merced. The city council directed those funds to agencies that have good track records helping the homeless and low-income people. The money came from Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnership Program. They will be used by:
▪ The Merced Housing Authority’s Rapid Rehousing Program to provide rent and deposits to people facing homelessness ($30,000);
▪ The Homeless Project by Sierra Saving Grace to buy a residence to house homeless individuals ($167,000);
▪ The Room at the Inn program run by the Rescue Mission to buy a residence to house homeless families ($200,000).
▪ A program to buy and renovate property for homeless and low income families by Habitat for Humanity, Merced County ($100,000).
▪ A homeowner rehabilitation program by Habitat for Humanity, Stanislaus County ($200,000).
In February, we will have the Second Annual Homeless Summit, where we look forward to providing you with more news – good news – about our quest to end homelessness through Housing First and the progress of our H2H Team.
Steve Carrigan is Merced city manager and chairman of the Merced County Continuum of Care. He wrote this for the Sun-Star.
