Merced should insist on a level playing field for contacts

During the Oct. 7, 2015 hearing for the award of a contract for the planning of the area around Merced’s high speed rail station, it was learned that one or more subcontractors of one of the companies competing for the contract had secret communications about their proposal with one or more members of Merced’s city council.
That company, though ranked fourth of four by the screening committee, got the award.
One councilmember admitted such communications and also disclosed that one such discussion had included who the company was going to support for mayor. Not all the council members who had private similar conversations have ever admitted they occurred.
This type of communication is commonly called ex parte communication. Ex parte communications with decision makers during a competitive procurement create a biased and unfair competition. Ex parte communications are not transparent and lack accountability.
The city of Merced does not have a policy or ordinance that deals with ex parte communications during procurement proceedings. Dozens, if not hundreds, of California cities have such policies, ordinances or other mechanisms to discourage ex parte communications.
As mayor, I introduced an ordinance based on Fresno’s ordinance “Regulated Communications in City Procurement Process.” This Ordinance requires disclosure of an ex parte communication and a system to potentially punish the proposer that violated the Ordinance. At the Council meeting of November 21, 2016 the ordinance was approved by a 5-1 vote (one member was absent).
A required second reading for approval was scheduled for Dec. 5, 2016 but at the request of one council member the council agreed to allow the Merced Chamber of Commerce to study the ordinance. The matter was moved to the first meeting in February.
At that meeting more members of the business community expressed concerns about adding a regulation to doing business in Merced. The matter was again moved to the first meeting in March.
The ordinance only applies to a prime contractor, subcontractor and/or agent involved in a competitive contract with the city. The ordinance has no impact on the day-to-day operations of any business in Merced so there is no reason for the business community to be concerned about this ordinance. The ordinance would only apply if a local company became a prime or subcontractor or agent during a competitive competition for a contract with the City of Merced.
In order to attract qualified companies to come to Merced and bid on contracts they must know that a decision to award a contract is unbiased and the city has “fair” competitions for those contracts.
Dozens if not hundreds of California cities, state boards and commissions all have procedures to deal with ex parte communications. If companies know the city allows competitors to secretly influence council members, they will likely not want to come to Merced.
Not having a policy or ordinance in place will allow continued “cheating” and certainly is not in the best interests of the citizens of Merced. The one option the council does not have is to do nothing.
Stan Thurston served as mayor of Merced from 2011-16.
