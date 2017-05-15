We’ve got enough issues without worrying about fighting Trump

Nathan and Erica Cunningham, owners of Sacramento’s Indie Capital, have these four homes near 15th and D streets under construction. After these four are complete, four more will be built. Their focus has been on infill projects and, over the years, they have quietly had an impact on improving neighborhoods by building appealing modern houses on vacant lots in challenging areas. California, state officials say, needs to build 180,000 new housing units a year to keep up with demand, but is producing only slightly more than half that amount. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com