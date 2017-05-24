Marketing

May 24, 2017 7:36 AM

20 Under 40 nominations for the Class of 2017 are now being accepted

Do you know young professionals under the age of 40 in the Merced area who are among the best and brightest talents on the rise? Starting now, you have the opportunity to highlight an exceptional employee, a community leader or a rising talent in their field by nominating them to be a part of our 20 Under 40 class of 2017.

The top 20 under 40 will be featured in a special Merced Sun-Star publication and at a special reception in September. Deadline for nominations closes on June 30.

The submission form is below.

 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 0:18

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater
Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 2:06

Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater
Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 1:21

Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos