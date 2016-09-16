Chiefs' Jamaal Charles doubtful for Week 2 at Houston

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is doubtful for Sunday's game at Houston as he continues to work his way back from surgery last season to repair the torn ACL in his right knee.
The Chiefs also will be without their two starting offensive guards against the Texans. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is out with an ankle sprain and rookie Parker Ehinger is out with a concussion.
Charles has been practicing for weeks, but the success of fill-in running back Spencer Ware has given the Chiefs the ability to be patient with him. Ware ran for 70 yards and caught seven passes for 129 yards in last weekend's overtime victory over San Diego.
Charles has not played in a game since Week 5 last season.
