September 16, 2016 6:28 PM

Hot-shooting Sun scorches Wings, 107-74

Camille Little and Courtney Williams scored 15 points apiece to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 107-74 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Jasmine Thomas and Alex Bentley added 14 each. The Sun (13-20) had seven players in double figures for the second time in team history and flirted with a team shooting record in their last home game of the season.

Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and 13 rebounds, her eighth double-double in the last 10 games, and the Sun shot 63.2 percent (43 of 68). They missed three of their last five shots to fall below the team record of 63.9 percent, but the 43 field goals set a team record.

Dallas (11-22) led 27-24 after one quarter but Connecticut had a 30-14 advantage in the second quarter and plus-10 in the last two. The teams were tied for 10th in the latest Associated Press power poll.

Theresa Plaisance had 22 points for the Wings. They shot 36 percent.

