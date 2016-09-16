Ryland loves competition at Merced Speedway

Home is where the competition lives.
That’s why Brentwood driver Fred Ryland travels two hours to race at Merced Speedway, even though there are racetracks closer to where he lives.
Ryland will be at his home away from home Saturday night when the International Motor Contest Association Modified and SportMod divisions headline the program, which includes the Valley Sportsman and Mini-Stock divisions.
Transplanted from Ohio, Ryland and his wife, Patti, haul their SportMods to Merced every weekend. Fred is on the track each week, and Patti joins him with her SportMod whenever her schedule allows.
“The racers are great at Merced and so is the competition,” Fred says. “There are more top-notch SportMods at Merced than any other track in California.”
Fred seeks competition because he doesn’t want an easy win.
“As a driver, I want to race where there are more drivers,” he explained. “If you run away with a win, it doesn’t help you grow as a driver. You need to race with drivers who can beat you or at least run side by side with you.”
Fred even relishes getting beaten after a clean side-by-side battle for the checkered flag just as much as he enjoys a win.
“Merced Speedway regulars Rick Diaz, Josh Hensley, Nick Spainhoward and Levi Kiefer are just a few of the rivals whom I raced side by side with and whom I have respect for,” he added. “When you are beaten fair and square by another driver, you have to look in the mirror, and go back home and think about how you can improve your car or your driving.”
Short history, long list of cars and races
After moving to the Golden State 15 years ago, the Rylands discovered racing in Chico. It was there that Fred bought Patti a ride in a two-person sprint car.
“She loved it so much she wanted to drive a mini-stock,” Fred said. “I went out and bought a hobby stock for myself and she was not happy.”
Fred got to race his hobby stock, but not until he promised to build Patti a mini-stock. In 2008, Fred built a new hobby stock from the ground up for Patti. As Patti found success in the hobby-stock division, Fred moved up to other divisions.
Fred’s hobby stock is still alive today. When he decided to race in the Super Stock division, he sold his hobby stock to Merced driver Ryan Hart, who drove it to championships on pavement and dirt – and even drove it this season at Merced Speedway.
“Race cars keep changing hands and keep on being raced – that is how a division grows,” Fred explained of Merced Speedway’s success in building a large IMCA SportMod division.
The next car that Fred fielded was a 2015 Harris brand. At the end of the season a year ago, Fred sold it to up-and-coming SportMod driver Chris Falkenberg of Turlock.
Passing the torch
“If you are a racer, you want to share what you have with the next generation. You truly want racing to continue in the years to come,” Fred said.
He often helps drivers, young and old, who are seeking advice.
Fred and Patti have gone to the fence after receiving a plaque for finishing in the top three and handed it over to a young fan as a souvenir.
“I always thank the fans. Then I look for that kid with awe in his or her eyes and give that kid my trophy,” Fred said.
Last race, a 7-year-old girl came up to the Rylands for autographs.
She was particularly fascinated with the Joker logo on Fred’s car. He took the piece of aluminum with the logo off his car and gave it to the girl.
“She wanted to actually touch a race car. We gave her a tour of the cars and the trailer,” he said. “When I took the panel off and handed it to her, she was so excited she cried and kept thanking us. Someday, she may be racing alongside me.”
This week at Merced Speedway
After a two-week break for the IMCA Supernationals in Iowa, the final leg of the Merced Speedway season begins with Saturday night’s Gary Brown Youth Appreciation Memorial Race. Brown passed away last month.
All children 12 years old and younger will attend for free, thanks to the Brown family.
The program will feature the IMCA Modifieds, SportMod, Mini-Stock and Valley Sportsman divisions in qualifying races and feature events.
“Gary Brown was well-known and well-liked in the pits and grandstands of Merced and Madera speedways,” Merced Speedway promoter Ed Parker said.
Brown was a longtime crew member for Madera promoter Kenny Shepherd of Merced, who was previously a NASCAR late-model driver.
“Gary was a super great guy. Everyone in the Merced area seemed to know him and he knew everybody,” Parker said.
Racing begins at 7 p.m. with the grandstand opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors 65 and older and students 13- to 17 years old with identification. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.
