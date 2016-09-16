WNBA Capsules

Maya Moore scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Lynx pull away for an 82-75 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night.
The Lynx (27-6) had already locked up home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and have won 12 of their last 14 and 12 straight against the playoff-bound Fever (16-17).
Indiana's Tamika Catchings, who announced she will retire after the season, had 11 points and four rebounds to stretch her career total to 3,309 and become the WNBA career leading rebounder. Marissa Coleman scored 19 points to lead the Fever, and Briann January added eight points to reach 2,000 for her career.
The Lynx had a 59-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Janel McCarville hit a 17-foot jumper, sparking a 21-9 run that made it 80-66 with 3:15 left. Moore had 11 points during the run.
SKY 92, LIBERTY 68
GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Tamera Young scored 22 points and Allie Quigley added 18 to lead Chicago past New York for its third straight victory.
The Sky (18-15) moved a game in front of Atlanta for the fourth-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye. Swin Cash and Carolyn Swords each scored 15 points for New York (21-13).
SUN 107, WINGS 74
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Camille Little and Courtney Williams scored 15 points apiece in Connecticut's victory over Dallas.
Jasmine Thomas and Alex Bentley added 14 each for the Sun (13-20), and Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Theresa Plaisance had 22 points for Dallas (11-22).
