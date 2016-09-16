Sports

September 16, 2016 7:54 PM

Harvard rolls past Rhode Island 51-21 in its opener

Joe Viviano threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead Harvard to a 51-21 season-opening victory over Rhode Island on Friday night.

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Joe Viviano threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead Harvard to a 51-21 season-opening victory over Rhode Island on Friday night.

Viviano was 24 of 32 for 290 yards. Anthony Firkser had seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Justice Shelton-Mosley finished with nine catches for 108 yards.

Coming off a 9-1 season and a share of the Ivy League title, Harvard scored on six of its first seven possessions to take a 37-7 lead midway through the third quarter. Semar Smith ran for 107 yards on 19 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Paul Mroz capped a 55-yard drive with a quarterback sneak into the end zone to pull Rhode Island (0-3) to 24-7 as time expired in the first half.

Harvard has won 14 of its last 16 openers.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights of Beyer win over Atwater

View more video

Sports Videos