Young leads Sky to 3rd straight win, 92-68 over Liberty

Tamera Young scored 22 points and Allie Quigley added 18 to lead the Chicago Sky to their third straight victory, 92-68 over the New York Liberty on Friday night.
The Sky (18-15) moved a game in front of Atlanta for the fourth-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye. Atlanta plays at league champion Minnesota on Saturday, and Chicago is at Seattle on Sunday to end the regular season.
Chicago, sixth in the Associated Press power poll, led 25-24 after one quarter but used a 9-0 run, with Quigley scoring five points, to take the lead for good, 34-27. An 8-0 run made it 48-33 and the Sun led by 13 at the half.
New York (21-13) rested several players in its final regular-season game, including Epiphanny Prince, who signed multi-year contract extension earlier in the day. Tina Charles, who is tied with Chicago's Elena Delle Donne for the league-scoring lead at 21.5 points a game, also sat out. Delle Donne missed her fourth straight game after a thumb injury. She had surgery Tuesday and is questionable for the playoffs.
The Liberty, third in the power poll, got 15 points from Swin Cash and Carolyn Swords.
