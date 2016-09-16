Paredes lifts Phillies over Marlins 4-3 in 13 innings

Pinch-hitter Jimmy Paredes singled home the winning run with one out in the 13th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Miami (73-74) dropped five games behind the New York Mets for the second NL wild card.
Ryan Howard hit his 22nd homer of the season to spark a three-run rally for the Phillies in the sixth. Cameron Rupp and Odubel Herrera hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game, and Herrera scored on an RBI groundout by Aaron Altherr.
Derek Dietrich pulled the Marlins even with his first career pinch-hit homer in the eighth, connecting off Edubray Ramos.
Martin Prado had three hits, two doubles and an RBI for Miami. Dee Gordon got three hits and stole two bases.
Peter Bourjos opened the bottom of the 13th with a single and went to third on Herrera's one-out single. Freddy Galvis walked to load the bases, and Paredes lined a single over the drawn-in infield.
Frank Herrmann (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory in the longest game of the season for the Phillies.
Philadelphia's bullpen allowed just one run in 8 2/3 innings.
A.J. Ramos (1-3) took the loss.
The teams struggled to get runners home and also had difficulty making contact at times. They combined to leave 24 runners on base and struck out a combined 30 times.
The Marlins left the bases loaded in the 11th inning and left two runners on base four other times in the game.
Likely playing in his final few games with the Phillies in front of the home crowd, Howard connected leading off the sixth. He tied Maikel Franco for the team lead with his 22nd home run.
Howard also pulled even with Tony Perez and Orlando Cepeda for 70th place on the career list with homer No. 379.
Rupp followed with a double that chased Marlins starter Tom Koehler. Herrera tied the game with a double off reliever Mike Dunn.
STATS
Prado is hitting .318 against the Phillies this season with eight doubles and eight RBIs. ... Koehler made his 30th start, joining Dontrelle Willis and Scott Olsen as the only Marlins pitchers to reach that plateau in three consecutive seasons. . Adam Morgan did not allow an earned run, the 14th straight start by a Phillies pitcher in which they yielded three runs or fewer. That's the longest streak for Philadelphia since a 17-game stretch in July 2000. ... Phillies SS Freddy Galvis has gone 50 consecutive games without an error. He leads NL shortstops in fielding percentage (.996) since the All-Star break.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: OF Giancarlo Stanton made his first start since a groin injury on Aug. 9. He had made five pinch-hit appearances since returning last week. With the team limiting his innings, Stanton went 0 for 2 with two walks and grounded into a double play before being replaced in the sixth. ... Top prospect J.P. Crawford, thought to be a candidate for a September call-up by the Phillies, had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove loose bodies. The team said Crawford is expected to be ready for spring training.
UP NEXT
Marlins RHP Jose Urena (4-6, 4.89 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (11-9, 3.76) on Saturday night.
Comments