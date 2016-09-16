Sports

Defense leads Utah State to 34-20 win over Arkansas State

Utah State's defense dominated the first half and quarterback Kent Myers had two big runs for third-down conversions late in the game to set up the clinching score and the Aggies defeated Arkansas State 34-20 on Friday night.

LOGAN, Utah

The Aggies (2-1) turned a fumble and an interception into short-field touchdowns in the first quarter and opened a 24-0 halftime lead.

Arkansas State (0-3) closed within 27-20 on a field goal with 7:28 to play and pinned Utah State on its 9 on the ensuing kickoff. The Aggies pushed the ball out to the 35 before Myers scrambled for 30 yards on third-and-eight. It was third-and-11 from the Arkansas State 36 when Myers went around the left end on an option for 20 yards. That led to Tonny Lindsey's second TD on a 1-yard plunge.

The Red Wolves had 92 yards in the first half but finished with 357 yards to 334 for the Aggies.

