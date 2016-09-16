Buhach Colony football beats Pacheco 69-54

Buhach Colony sophomore running back Kyle Beaudry (4) spins around Pacheco High School senior Richard Rodriguez (22) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Children speak with the Buhach Colony mascot during a game against Pacheco at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco High School senior Chris Munoz (7) rushes during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony head coach Kevin Navarra walks the sideline during a game against Pacheco at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco High School junior quarterback Aric Barton (10) rushes upfield during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) rushes for a touchdown during a game against Pacheco at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Buhach Colony High School student section throws powder into the air during a game against Pacheco at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior quarterback Clay Abrams (17) gets set under center during a game against Pacheco at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco High School junior quarterback Aric Barton (10) throws a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco High School senior running back Tk Teneng (2) is tackled by Buhach Colony junior Anthony Santellano (58) and teammate junior Clay Abrams (15) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior running back Alejandro Andrade (5) is tackled by the Pacheco defense during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Panthers 69-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com