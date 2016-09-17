Unbeaten Sonora digs deep into playbook to hold off Hilmar

Kane Rodgers threw down bananas and gulped mustard water just to stay on the field Friday night. His cramping legs nearly benched him at the wrong time.
But with barely three minutes left and a Hilmar homecoming crowd screaming on third down, Rodgers threw a perfect option pass to Gino Bergamaschi who finished the 72-yard touchdown that clinched Sonora’s 37-27 win.
“I have to thank the trainers for keeping me going,” said Rodgers, who caught three touchdown passes from Josh Harris during the first half. “It (the option pass) was a great call by the coaches. Their corners had been biting.”
Sonora (4-0) outgained Hilmar 428-184, but the Yellowjackets (3-1) counterpunched all night. It shouldn’t have been surprising. Though Sonora has won this meeting each of the last three years, all were hard-fought.
“We had to fight for every single yard we got,” Sonora coach Bryan Craig said. “What I found out about our team is that we can do some other things.”
Harris passed for 243 yards to rangy receivers who snared passes over Hilmar’s smaller defenders. The Wildcats’ option offense also ground out the yards – topped by Bradley Canepa’s 94 yards and a touchdown – and chewed up the clock. Rodgers’ touchdowns came on strikes of 16, 26 and 51 yards.
Hilmar never led but absorbed the blows. Coach Frank Marques and his staff installed senior Cody Rentfro as a kickoff returner on Thursday, and the Yellowjackets’ versatile star delivered. His 55-yard rip set up Hilmar’s first score, followed by his 95-yard dash to the end zone.
“I like seeing open field,” Rentfro said. “It gives me options.”
It also gave Sonora headaches. The Wildcats never put Hilmar away, and Chase Kindberg’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Klay Farris closed the margin to 30-27 with 4:12 left. The Yellowjackets did not back off until Sonora dug deep into its playbook for the option pass.
“It’s one of those plays you usually run when things are going great,” Craig said. “My offensive coordinator (Kirk Clifton) made the call. Thank God we can do some of those things this year.”
Sonora, 27-4 since the start of the 2014 season, has built for this season. Switching from the Valley Oak League to the Mother Lode helped, of course, but the Wildcats trot out four difference-making players: Harris, Canepa, two-way lineman Killian Rosko and Rodgers. Rosko, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with long hair jutting from the back of his helmet, runs the 40 in 4.7 and can defend receivers downfield.
“They have big kids and they kind of outsized us,” Marques said. “We have a great group of kids.”
Hilmar’s resourcefulness (it rushed for only 34 yards) offset stretches of Sonora dominance. Kindberg completed short and medium-range passes for 150 yards and Xavier Burke rushed for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass.
Rodgers’ role, however, carried the night. His first-half interception led to a TD that put Sonora in front 27-13. He also mistakenly ran from punt formation, setting up Hilmar for a short-field touchdown march.
But in the end, he still somehow stayed out there.
“Kane is a special player,” Craig said.
