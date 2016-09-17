Sports

September 17, 2016 6:03 PM

Brock, Bridges help Presbyterian beat Campbell 31-14

Will Brock passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Darrell Bridges had 159 yards rushing and one touchdown and Presbyterian beat Campbell 31-14 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
BUIES CREEK, N.C.

Bridges had a career-high tying 32 carries and Brock completed 11 of 21 passes for 129 yards and added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Presbyterian (1-2) opened the game with a 13-play, 79-yard drive — capped by Brock's 21-yard TD pass to Cedric Frazier. The Blue Hose defense forced Campbell (2-1) into three-and-outs on each of its first three drives and used back-to-back nine-play scoring drives to open a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A 1-yard touchdown run by DeShawn Jones trimmed the Camels' deficit to 24-14 with 9:52 to play but Brock hit DarQuez Watson for a 17-yard touchdown to seal it.

Daniel Bostick, who had three tackles in the first two games combined, had 16 stops for Campbell.

