Shelton's late goal gives NYCFC 2-2 draw with FC Dallas

Khiry Shelton finished Jack Harrison's diagonal cross with a header in the 78th minute and New York City FC tied MLS-leading FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday night.
Michael Barrios scored his ninth goal of the season in the 52nd minute to give FC Dallas (15-8-7) a 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Urruti slotted one into the top netting from a narrow angle to make it 1-all in the 20th. Mauro Rosales assisted both FC Dallas goals.
Thomas McNamara opened the scoring in the eighth minute for NYCFC (12-9-9) with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.
Both teams had late opportunities to score one-on-one against the goalkeepers. But NYCFC goalkeeper Josh Saunders deflected Tesho Akindele's attempt in the 90th and NYCFC's Steven Mendoza pulled his shot wide right in the 93rd.
Frank Lampard left in the 42nd minute after going to the turf and holding his left calf.
