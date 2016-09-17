Heneghan leads Dartmouth to 22-21 win over New Hampshire

Jack Heneghan threw three touchdown passes — including a 1-yarder to Charles Mack with 1:40 to play — and Dartmouth rallied to beat New Hampshire 22-21 on Saturday night.
Dartmouth, which snapped a 13-game losing streak in the series, was 0-18-2 in its last 20 against the Wildcats, dating to the Big Green's 24-13 win on Sept. 25, 1976.
Dartmouth (1-0) trailed 21-7 going into the fourth quarter. David Smith kicked a 28-yard field goal and Heneghan's 4-yard touchdown pass to Emory Thompson with 5 minutes trimmed the deficit to 21-16 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.
New Hampshire (1-2) went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Heneghan completed 4 of 5 passes for 73 yards, including a 37-yard pass to Thompson that made it first-and-goal from the five. Dartmouth went 80 yards on seven plays, capped by Mack's winning catch.
Freshman Malik Love 108 yards receiving on a season-high 13 catches for New Hampshire.
