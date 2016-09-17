Taylor has winning throw, SFA beats McNeese St. 31-28

Hunter Taylor hit Tamrick Pace in the back of the end zone for 4-yard score late in the fourth quarter to give Stephen F. Austin a come-from-behind 31-28 victory over McNeese State on Saturday night.
Taylor, who replaced starter Zach Conque for one series with 5:02 remaining in the game, led the Lumberjack 42 yards and got the winning score with 3:35 left.
McNeese failed to convert on a 4th down after the ensuing kickoff and the Lumberjacks ran out the clock.
Stephen F. Austin's Alize Ward intercepted a James Tabary pass to give Taylor and the Lumberjacks a chance for the winning score.
Conque led Stephen F. Austin (2-1, 1-0 Southland Conference), throwing for 262 yards and two scores while rushing for 63 yards and another score.
Tabary threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns for McNeese State (1-2, 0-1). Darious Crawley pulled in six passes for 137 yards.
Comments