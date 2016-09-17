Stewart, Dodgers bullpen beat Diamondbacks

A pair of Dodgers rookies helped Los Angeles continue on its path toward the postseason Saturday night.
Brock Stewart pitched five effective innings and got help from the bullpen, and Corey Seager set the club record for hits by rookie in a season as the NL West leaders beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2.
"It starts with Brock. We let him know (Friday) he was going to start. For a young player to adjust and be ready to pitch in a major league ballgame and get guys out says a lot about him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers ended the day with a five-game division lead over San Francisco, which lost to St. Louis.
Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer, his seventh in 13 games against Arizona this season. He lined a 3-2 pitch from Shelby Miller (2-12) far over the pool in right field at Chase Field in a three-run fourth.
Stewart (2-2) beat the Diamondbacks on Sept. 7 at Dodger Stadium for his first big league win. The 24-year-old earned another victory, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out six and walking one.
"I'm very happy they're giving me these opportunities," Stewart said. "I'm just happy I can help this team win. That's what it's all about at this level, getting wins. I'm glad it's been working out lately."
Five Los Angeles relievers shut out the Diamondbacks on one hit over four innings. The five combined to strike out seven.
Seager tripled and scored on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly in the Dodgers first. He got the rookie hit record of 181 with a ninth-inning single, passing Steve Sax's 180 hits in 1982.
"It's very impressive, obviously with all the rookies of the year that we've had in the Dodger organization," Roberts said. "No surprise. I think there's going to be Dodgers' records I foresee from Corey."
Jean Segura homered in the Arizona first to tie it. He has three leadoff homers in the past five games and 17 on the season.
With two on and none out in the fourth, Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo retrieved a pitch that got away and tried to throw out Adrian Gonzalez at third, but the toss sailed into left field and let a run score.
Pederson followed with his 23rd home run of the season.
"The leadoff walk (to Gonzalez) was obviously a killer when Joc hit the homer," Miller said. "Thought I made a good pitch on the home run, too, it was down and in. Right where I was trying to hit my spot and he just basically got a good swing on it. Tough outing."
Chase Utley doubled twice for the Dodgers and Josh Reddick had three hits.
Miller allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and hasn't won in the majors since June 20.
Castillo homered in the fourth. The Diamondbacks almost scored more, but another youngster, Dodgers left fielder Andrew Toles, threw out Yasmany Tomas at the plate.
CATCHER CALLUP
The Diamondbacks brought up catcher Oscar Hernandez from Double-A Mobile before the game. He had gone home to Venezuela after his minor league season ended.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: Closer Kenley Jansen was dealing with some inflammation in his right wrist, but still struck out three in the ninth for his 46th save. ... C Yasmani Grandal got the day off due to sore right elbow, which Roberts said has bothered him for some time. ... LHP Brett Anderson, who has been on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger, is scheduled to be activated when the team returns to Los Angeles after this weekend.
Diamondbacks: Pitcher Rubby De La Rosa might not be shut down from major league games for the rest of the season. Manager Chip Hale said De La Rosa needs to show good velocity in simulated games before he can return. ... OF A.J. Pollock, out with a groin injury for the past week, could return to action in the final week of the season when the team is in Washington. Arizona's last road series is Sept. 26-29 at the Nationals.
UP NEXT
Dodgers: RHP Jose De Leon (2-0) is set for the third start of his major league career. He has 12 strikeouts and two walks in his first two starts.
Diamondbacks: RHP Robbie Ray (8-13) faces the Dodgers Sunday. He's 3-3 in seven career starts against LA.
