Dawkins, Taylor lead Arizona past Hawaii 47-28

Brandon Dawkins ran for three touchdowns and passed for another and Arizona wrapped up nonconference play with a 47-28 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night.
Dawkins, starting in place of injured Anu Solomon for the second straight game, completed 16 of 21 passes for 235 yards and carried 15 times for 118 more.
Wildcats Freshman J.J. Taylor rushed for 168 yards in 18 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown dash down the sideline.
Junior college transfer Dru Brown replaced Ikaika Woolsey at Hawaii quarterback in the second half and directed three touchdown drives.
Arizona amassed 363 yards in the first half to lead 34-7.
Dawkins rushed for 111 yards and three scores and completed 12 of 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters alone.
The Wildcats scored TDs their first three possessions
The drives of 88 yards in eight plays, 82 yards in six plays and 24 yards in one play used up a combined 5 minutes and 47 seconds.
Dawkins scored on a 24-yard run for the first Arizona touchdown and a 14-yard run for the second.
On Hawaii's next possession, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted Woolsey's pass at the Hawaii 24. Tyrell Johnson scored on an end around on the next play and it was 20-0.
Hawaii got on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Woolsey to freshman John Ursua with 1:10 to go in the first.
But the Wildcats pulled away with two second-quarter scores. Dawkins connected with Shun Brown on a 56-yard touchdown pass play and scored again on a six-yard run.
RAINBOW INFRACTIONS
Penalties hurt the Rainbows all night, none more than the holding call that negated Woolsey's 48-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Colie. The score would have cut Arizona's lead to 20-14 in the second quarter. Hawaii also had a touchdown pass called back in the fourth quarter due to an illegal formation call but eventually scored on the drive.
In all, Hawaii was penalized 12 times for 95 yards.
ANOTHER INJURY
Solomon, out with a sore knee, had some company on the sidelines when starting running back Nick Wilson left the game early. Trainers worked on his ankle and he did not play again.
USS ARIZONA
One of six crewmen still living who were on the USS Arizona when it sank, 93-year-old Lauren Bruner, was on hand when the University of Arizona commemorated the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Among other activities, the university auctioned off three No. 75 jerseys, three helmets and two helmet-jersey combinations, with profits going to the USS Arizona Mall Memorial.
UP NEXT
Hawaii: Rainbows open Mountain West Conference play at home against Nevada next Saturday night. Nick Rolovich was offensive coordinator for the Wolfpack for four seasons before being named head coach at Hawaii this year.
Arizona: Wildcats open Pac-12 play next Saturday night at home against Washington, a team currently at No. 8 in the AP Top 25.
