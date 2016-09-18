Watford condemns Mourinho's United to 3rd successive loss

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United reign is quickly unravelling, with his new team condemned to a third successive loss by Watford on Sunday.
Watford 3-1 victory exposed the brittleness of Mourinho's expensively assembled team and tasted success over the record 20-time English champions for the first time in 30 years.
The United job was a chance for Mourinho to rehabilitate his career after being fired last year for a second time by Chelsea. But after a bright start to the campaign in August, Mourinho's United has lost to Manchester City, the Europa League opener at Feyenoord and now Watford within nine days.
Although 18-year-old Marcus Rashford marked his first start of the season for Mourinho by canceling out Etienne Capoue's opener, Watford surged back in front in the final seven minutes at Vicarage Road.
Substitute Camilo Zuniga scored from his first touch and Troy Deeney netted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Comments