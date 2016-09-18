Hart gets 1st clean sheet for Torino in home debut

Joe Hart had barely a save to make in his home debut for Torino and kept his first clean sheet for his new team in a 0-0 draw against Empoli on Sunday.
Hart, who joined from Manchester City on loan, had a Serie A debut to forget last week in a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.
This week, however, the England goalkeeper was a spectator for most of the match and didn't make a save until the 63rd minute.
That sparked a good spell of pressure for Empoli but Hart withstood the challenge, punching more effectively than last weekend, when he misjudged a corner and only got a weak glove on the ball, gifting Atalanta the equalizer.
Juventus visits Inter Milan later in the Derby d'Italia, seeking to maintain its perfect start to the season.
