Surdich on Bowling: Top Dog Senior Scratch tourney set for McHenry

The seventh annual Top Dog Senior Scratch tournament at McHenry Bowl in Modesto is set to roll Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m.
The tourney is open to all USBC members who are 55 or older. Entry is $44 and the prize fund will be paid on a 1-to-4 ratio. The tournament is USBC certified. Entries close at 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 22. For more information, call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695.
McHenry Bowl senior no-tap – A full house rolled at McHenry Bowl’s monthly senior 9-pin no-tap Friday. Gustine’s finished third in the first high game pot with a 295. Heller also took fourth in the men’s overall series with an 822. Yours truly took first place in the third game with a 329. Up next for the bowl will be the mixed doubles tournament on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. This Friday will be Yosemite Lanes senior 9-pin no-tap starting at 1 p.m. The tourney is open to men and women and the entry fee is $13. High games are paid after every game. Come join the fun.
PBA Tour broadcasts – Mark your calendar, because the CBS Sports Network will broadcast the PBA Bear Open on Wednesday at 6 p.m.; the Badger Open on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.; and the Detroit Open on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
SCORING LEADERS: James Johnson 169, Flora Bills 163, Cindy Souza 173, Janie Schropp 234, Dan Erreca 257, Tommy Cardoza 268, Jess Ramirez 267, Jenny Avellar 201, Mike Danel 236, Jamie Shank 185, Mary Ickes 183, Julie Herr 191, Joe Troncoso 289, Caren Thompson 234, Manuel Frade 234, Dee Maryland 156, Julie Egleston 201, Sherman Kishi 192, Bill Dills 212, Larry Valenti, Jr. 255, Tosh Kajioka 191, John Neidhardt 246, Dave Souza 234, John Krone 268, Cam Clements 278, Gene Broussard 256.
SERIES LEADERS: Ed Huddleston 549, Dana Lee 554, John Ward 597, Ron Labuga 616, Kevin Decker 619, Richard Snell 622, Bill Botwright, Jr. 623, Pete Devries 632, Jerry Hill 634, Jeff Stout 634, Bruce Ingram 635, Richard Moore 649, John Krone 659, Marty Daniel 671, Mike Robins 680, Ken Schmitz 684, Gene Broussard 685, Cam Clements 771.
