El Capitan vs Merced girls water polo

El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) guards Merced's Stephanie Hart (20) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Maddie Hall (16) shoots the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Makenzie Wenham (11) guards Merced's Maddie Hall (16) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Madison Nolen (3) shoots the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Merced bench looks on during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) spins and shoots scoring a goal during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Francess Carpenter (5) is guarded by El Capitan's Makenzie Wenham (11) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced goalkeeper Maddie Lotz (1) guards the net during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Marion Carpenter (8) attempts the get past Merced's Sophia Hart (12) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Metztli Enriquez (4) looks to pass during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) is guarded by Merced's Stephanie Hart (20) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Morgan Kirby (6) scores on Merced's Maddie Lotz (1) during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan goalkeeper Grace Miller (1A) makes a save during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Hope Stokes (7) shoots the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Marion Carpenter (8) shakes hands with Merced players following a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com