El Capitan vs Merced boys water polo

Merced's Abraham Santana (7) shoots the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan's Andrew Brown (4) advances with the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
El Capitan goalkeeper Braiden Ward (1) makes a save during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
El Capitan's Ben Falkenstein (3) shoots the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Merced goalkeeper Nathan Latronica (1) makes a save during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
El Capitan's Evan Spiva (12) looks to pass the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
The El Capitan bench looks on during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
El Capitan's Garrett Thomas (5) looks to pass the ball during a match against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
El Capitan's Andrew Brown (4) and Merced's Spencer Fluetsch (8) race for the ball during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Merced's Alec Propes (20) controls the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
