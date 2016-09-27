Flipkens advances, Buyukakcay out at Tashkent Open

Second-seeded Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium saved 12 of 14 break points and beat Ana Bodgan of Romania 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Tuesday in the first round of the Tashkent Open.
Flipkens is the highest ranked player in the tournament after top-seeded Johanna Larsson withdrew with an illness before main-draw play began.
The Belgian will face Greece's Maria Sakkari in the second round.
Third-seeded Cayla Buyukakcay of Turkey was eliminated in the first round, losing 6-1, 6-4 to lucky loser Sofia Shapatava of Georgia.
Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy defeated seventh-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania 7-5, 6-2. Other first-round winners included Britain's Naomi Broady and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.
