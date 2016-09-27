Nebraska AP high school football rankings

The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week's ranking, previous week's result and this week's opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.
CLASS A
1. Omaha North (5-0), 1, def. Grand Island 56-21, at Lincoln East.
2. Bellevue West (5-0), 2, def. Norfolk 55-28, Omaha South.
3. Millard North (4-1), 3, def. Omaha Benson 63-0, at Kearney.
4. Millard West (3-2), 4, def. Papillion-La Vista South 31-3, Omaha Bryan.
5. Omaha Burke (5-0), 5, def. Omaha Northwest 35-13, Omaha Westside.
6. Kearney (5-0), 6, def. Fremont 47-7, Millard North.
7. Omaha Creighton Prep (3-2), 7, def. Papillion-La Vista 45-15, Papillion-La Vista South.
8. Lincoln Southeast (4-1), 10, def. Millard South 35-14, Lincoln Pius X.
9. Omaha Westside (4-1), NR, def. Omaha Central 31-20, at Omaha Burke.
10. Papillion La Vista South (3-2), 8, lost to Millard West 31-3, at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Pius X, Grand Island.
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn South (5-0), 1, def. Blair 40-7, Seward.
2. Elkhorn (5-0), 3, def. Crete 28-20, at Waverly.
3. Omaha Skutt Catholic (3-2), 5, def. Gretna 30-7, at Columbus.
4. Scottsbluff (5-0), 6, def. Northwest 35-7, at McCook.
5. York (4-1), 7, def. McCook 20-11, at Sidney.
6. Gretna (4-1), 2, lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic 30-7, Bennington.
7. McCook (4-1), 4, lost to York 20-11, Scottsbluff.
8. Aurora (3-2), 8, def. Gering 26-0, Crete.
9. Beatrice (4-1), 9, def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic 40-7, South Sioux City.
10. Columbus (4-1), 10, def. Ralston 24-23, Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS C1
1. Bishop Neumann (5-0), 1, def. Aquinas Catholic 21-14, at Boys Town.
2. Wahoo (5-0), 2, def. David City 42-8, North Bend Central.
3. Norfolk Catholic (3-2), 4, def. Pierce 41-14, O'Neill.
4. Aquinas Catholic (4-1), 3, lost to Bishop Neumann 21-14, at David City.
5. Boys Town (5-0), 5, def. Fort Calhoun 39-20, Bishop Neumann.
6. O'Neill (5-0), 6, def. West Point-Beemer 43-7, at Norfolk Catholic.
7. Kearney Catholic (4-1), 7, def. Cozad 53-14, Mitchell.
8. Columbus Scotus (3-2), 8, def. Grand Island Central Catholic 28-14, Columbus Lakeview.
9. Omaha Concordia (5-0), 10, def. Douglas County West 38-35, Fort Calhoun.
10. Arlington (5-0), NR, def. Louisville 54-13, Douglas County West.
Others receiving votes: Ord.
CLASS C2
1. Wilber-Clatonia (5-0), 1, def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 49-0, Palmyra.
2. Sutton (5-0), 3, def. Shelby-Rising City 34-20, Cross County.
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-0), 5, def. Battle Creek 12-7, Lutheran High Northeast.
4. Battle Creek (4-1), 2, lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 12-7, at Ponca.
5. Oakland-Craig (4-1), 4, def. BRLD 28-16, at Wisner-Pilger.
6. Centennial (5-0), 7, def. Fillmore Central 54-0, at St. Paul.
7. Hershey (5-0), 6, def. Kimball 25-0, at Valentine.
8. Crofton (4-1), 8, def. Ponca 28-6, Stanton.
9. Lutheran High Northeast (4-1), NR, def. Stanton 26-25, at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
10. Valentine (4-1), NR, def. North Platte St. Patrick's 27-10, Hershey.
Others receiving votes: Doniphan-Trumbull, Yutan.
CLASS D1
1. Perkins County (5-0), 1, def. Hemingford 68-18, Dundy County-Stratton.
2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5-0), 2, def. Omaha Nation 50-6, bye.
3. Neligh-Oakdale (4-0), 4, def. Howells-Dodge 47-36, at Clarkson/Leigh.
4. CWCE (4-0), 5, def. Burwell 52-28, Ainsworth.
5. Palmer (5-0), 7, def. High Plains Community 54-14, at Nebraska Christian.
6. South Loup (4-0), 6, bye, at Ravenna.
7. Creighton (3-1), 8, def. Hartington-Newcastle 74-0, Niobrara/Verdigre.
8. Elm Creek (4-0), 9, def. Ravenna 68-16, Amherst.
9. High Plains Community (3-1), 3, lost to Palmer 54-14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
10. Dundy County-Stratton (3-1), NR, def. Southwest 58-38, at Perkins County.
Others receiving votes: Lourdes Central Catholic.
CLASS D2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (4-0), 1, bye, at Scribner-Snyder.
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (4-0), 2, def. Mead 60-8, Meridian.
3. BDS (4-0), 3, def. Pawnee City 50-0, at Sterling.
4. Lawrence-Nelson (4-0), 4, def. Giltner 46-30, Blue Hill.
5. Blue Hill (5-0), 5, def. Axtell 46-6, at Lawrence-Nelson 6. Twin Loup (5-0), 6, def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48-12, at Pleasanton.
7. Wynot (3-1), 7, def. Allen 40-14, Wausa.
8. Bloomfield (3-1), 8, def. Elkhorn Valley 102-21, at North Central.
9. St. Mary's (4-0), T10, def. Stuart 36-6, Elkhorn Valley.
10. Mullen (4-0), 9, def. Garden County 58-6, at Crawford.
Others receiving votes: Loomis, Osceola.
