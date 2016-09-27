High school investigates reports of taunts at soccer game

A Massachusetts high school is investigating reports of taunting and use of a racial slur at a girls' soccer game.
The alleged taunts were directed at the Holyoke High team by fans of Amherst Regional High during a game last Friday.
Amherst Principal Mark Jackson said in a statement that he has been in touch with Holyoke High's principal and "and assured him that we will take these allegations seriously and investigate each thoroughly."
The state-appointed chief of Holyoke public schools called the taunting reports "concerning and distressing."
Holyoke City Councilor James Leahy did not attend the match but said on Facebook he had talked to parents who were there and wrote that "racial comments and threats of violence to our players and fans was nothing short of disgusting."
