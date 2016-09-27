Buhach Colony volleyball vs El Capitan

Buhach Colony's Mallory Pazin (11) dives for the ball during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Lauren Araiza (6) high-fives teammates during player introductions prior to a game against Buhach Colny at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Buhach Colony's Mallory Pazin (11) jumps to set the ball during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
The Buhach Colony student section cheers on the Thunder during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Kelsey Davis (13) receives a serve during a game against Buhach Colony Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Buhach Colony's Cameron Gray (13) serves during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Avery Carcia (7) hits the ball over the net during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Buhach Colony's Jessica Pinasco (1) tips the ball over the net during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Robin Helm (9) attempts to block a Buhach Colony spike during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Ariana Johnson (15) spikes the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
The Buhach Colony Thunder celebrate a point during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Makenzie Webber (12) kneels to hit the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Buhach Colony's Cameron Gray (13) reaches for the ball during a game against El Capitan at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
El Capitan's Ariana Johnson (15) spikes the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
