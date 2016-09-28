Surdich on Bowling: California Singles Championships at Black Oak Lanes

The California State Singles Championships are coming up at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne City, hosted by the Gold Country USBC Association.
The tournament will be held Oct. 15 at noon and 5 p.m., and Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m, and all California USBC members are eligible for the tourney. You roll six games of singles, moving pairs after Game 3. There are divisions for men and women with handicaps of 176 and up and 175 and below. Entry is $50; the optional scratch event costs an additional $10.
You will use your highest USBC winter average of the 2015-16 season. An entry form is available online at CalUSBC.com and should be mailed with payment to CA State Singles Championships, care of Larry Worrall, P.O. Box 4064, Seal Beach, CA, 80740.
Yosemite senior no-tap – The female seniors scored a few bucks Friday afternoon at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto. The first game high-game pot had Kim Heller from Gustine rolling a 223. In the second high-game pot was Janie Schropp of Merced with a 226, and in the third game it was Heller again with a 243. The guys did not do too well, but there is always McHenry Bowl this Friday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. for its 9-pin no-tap. It has a potluck lunch at noon with sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. The entry is $15 with divisions for men and women.
Shooting stars – It looks as if Cam Clements was lined up recently in the Commercial Classic league as he rolled a super 771, with games of 278-258-235. He has three 800 series in his career, including two in 1988 with a 805 and 806, and a 846 in 1984. Clements is now a staff member of Lane Masters and was rolling with their new ball, Guaranteed Awesome, and apparently he must like it. A newcomer in the league, Erin Mussano, had a five bagger in her second game and finished with a 185. She carries a 115 average. Good going Erin.
500 Club Invitational – The big party of the year at Bellevue Bowl will get started Oct. 23, as the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club kicks off its 44th annual King of Beers No-tap Invitational. The first ball rolls at 1 p.m. The first 60 women who sign up for the USBC-certified tournament will receive a Budweiser towel. Entry is $25, which includes a buffet lunch. The three division winners will receive an additional $100 on top of their regular prize winnings. They will have great door prizes, raffles and several 50/50 split drawings during the afternoon. Nonmembers can join for $20, which includes a club shirt if you have rolled a sanctioned 500 series in league play.
Black Oak pro shop – PBA member and touring pro Rick Francis has taken over the pro shop at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne City.
Remember when – From the pages of the Merced/Atwater Bowling News: On Jan. 15, 1978, Dan Krebs reached his 80th birthday. Almost all bowlers in the area know Dan as “the ball driller.” He has been drilling balls since 1964, and bowlers came to him from Los Banos, Gustine, Dos Palos and Turlock for his expertise. Dan works every day of the week, bowls in two leagues and carries a 158 average. In the Central Valley Bowling Club Tournament held at Century Bowl in December, Dan drilled the balls for the top three money winners.
SCORING LEADERS: James Johnson 169, Flora Bills 163, Cindy Souza 173, Janie Schropp 234, Dan Erreca 257, Tommy Cardoza 268, Jess Ramirez 267, Jenny Avellar 201, Mike Danel 236, Jamie Shank 185, Mary Ickes 183, Julie Herr 191, Joe Troncoso 289, Caren Thompson 234, Manuel Frade 234, Dee Maryland 156, Julie Egleston 201, Sherman Kishi 192, Bill Dills 212, Larry Valenti, Jr. 255, Tosh Kajioka 191, John Neidhardt 246. Dave Souza 234, John Krone 268, Gene Broussard 256.
SERIES LEADERS: Ed Huddleston 549, Dana Lee 554, John Ward 597, Ron Labuga 616, Kevin Decker 619, Bill Botwright, Jr. 623, Pete Devries 632, Jerry Hill 634, Jeff Stout 634, Bruce Ingram 635, Richard Moore 649, John Jrone 659, Marty Daniel 671, Mike robins 680, Ken Schmitz 684, Gene Broussard 685.
