Buhach Colony vs Merced girls tennis

Buhach Colony's Madison Hicks runs down the ball during a match against Merced's Laura Rabago at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Taylor Ramirez hits the ball during a match against Merced's Katherine Ness at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Mariel Carreon returns the serve during a match against Buhach Colony's Stephanie Stewart at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Stephanie Stewart serves during a match against Merced's Mariel Carreon at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Danielle Ballesil hits the ball during a match against Merced's Karina Juarez at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Katherine Ness hits the ball during a match against Buhach Colony's Taylor Ramirez at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced's Laura Rabago hits the ball during a match against Buhach Colony's Madison Hicks at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony's Stephanie Stewart returns a serve during a match against Merced's Mariel Carreon at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com