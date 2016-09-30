Hunwick, Holland each score twice, Maple Leafs rout Sabres

Matt Hunwick and Peter Holland each scored twice to help the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Buffalo Sabres 8-1 on Friday night in exhibition play.
William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen, Rich Clune and Jake Gardner also scored for Toronto, coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Sabres on Thursday night in St. Catherines, Ontario. Frank Corrado had three assists.
Jhonas Enroth and Antoine Bibeau each played half the game in goal for Toronto. Enroth started and made eight saves on nine shots, and Bibeau stopped 14 shots.
Derek Grant scored for Buffalo. Jason Kasdorf started for the Sabres and allowed four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced by John Muse at the start of the second, Muse surrendered four goals on 27 shots.
FLEURY BLANKS BLACKHAWKS
At Pittsburgh, Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves to lead the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Scott Wilson scored 25 seconds into the second period. Larss Johansson and Mac Carruth split time in net for Chicago. Johansson made 18 saves on 19 shots, and Carruth stopped all nine shots he faced.
PALAT LEAD LIGHTNING PAST HURRICANES
At Raleigh, North Carolina, Ondrej Palat scored at 1:38 seconds of overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Palau also had the primary assist on Tyler Johnson's goal first-period goal.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves, allowing only yielding Jeff Skinner's power-play goal with 1:05 left in regulation.
Eddie Lack started for Carolina, and made 11 saves on 12 shots in two periods. Michael Leighton made four saves in the third and overtime.
KHUDOBIN, BRUINS STOP RED WINGS
At Detroit, Ryan Spooner scored 34 seconds into overtime, and Anton Khudobin made 34 saves in the Boston Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
Boston's Danton Heinen tied it with 7:29 left in regulation.
Detroit's Riley Sheahan opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the second.
Jimmy Howard made 26 saves for Boston.
BLUES TOP STARS
At St. Louis, Petteri Lindbohm had a goal and an assist in the St. Louis Blues' 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.
Colton Parayko, Jordan Schmaltz and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for the Blues.
Jake Allen made 15 saves in the opening 40 minutes before giving way to Pheonix Copley in the third. Copley stopped all eight shots he faced.
Jason Spezza scored Dallas' lone goal on a power play 8:49 into the game. Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves.
JETS OVERPOWER OILERS
At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists and Winnipeg had four power-play goals in a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Adam Lowry, Joel Armia, Toby Enstrom, Kyle Connor also scored. Michael Hutchinson made 33 saves, allowing only Oscar Klefbom's second-period goal.
FORMER BLUES BROUWER, ELLIOT SPARK FLAMES
At Calgary, Alberta, Troy Brouwer had a goal and an assist former St. Louis teammate Brian Elliott stopped 17 of 18 shots in two periods in the Calgary Flames' 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames, and Tyler Parsons stopped all seven shots he faced in the third.
Guillaume Brisebois scored for Vancouver. Richard Bachman made 15 saves in two periods, and former Boston College star Thatcher Demko stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.
GRIGORENKO, AVS BEAT KINGS
At Denver, Mikhail Grigorenko scored twice to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1.
Nathan McKinnon also scored, Rene Bourque had two assists, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 33 shots.
Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings. Jeff Zatkoff and Jack Campbell split time in net for Los Angeles. Zatkoff started the game and allowed all three goals. Campbell stopped all 12 shots he faced.
