Turlock football defeats El Capitan 54-0

Turlock junior running back Mark Flores (24) rushes during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The El Capitan Gauchos take the field during a game against Turlock at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan junior Jamie Ruiz (21) is tackled by Turlock senior linebacker Mustafa Noel-Johnson (34) during a game at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan senior Michael Solorzano (18) trips up Turlock junior running back Dominic Nunes (2) during a game at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) drops back and throws during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior wide receiver Dylan Cummings (11) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) throws a pass during a game against Turlock at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan senior wide receiver Travis Minor (16) is tackled by Turlock junior cornerback Antonio Ruiz Suarez (7) during a game at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) walks to the sideline after his pass is intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Turlock during a game at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) fakes the handoff to Turlock junior running back Mark Flores (24) during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) is sacked by Turlock senior linebacker Mustafa Noel-Johnson (34) during a game at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior quarterback Danny Velasquez (4) scrambles upfield during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
Turlock senior running back Michael Linares (22) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against El Capitan at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
El Capitan senior running back Isaac Gonzalez (34) rushes during a game against Turlock at Don Odishoo Field on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 54-0.
