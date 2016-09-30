Buhach Colony football defeats Golden Valley 34-27

Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) hurdles a defender during a game against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony senior running back Isaac Zambrano (23) is stopped by the Golden Valley defense during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) is tackled after scrambling out of the pocket during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) is tackled by Golden Valley senior Isaiah Montanez (25) while returning the second half kickoff during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Cadrian Mcdaniel (9) pulls in a pass for a touchdown during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior Shawn Bettencourt (5) is tackled by Buhach Colony senior Anthony Basaldua (27) and senior Oscar Trejo (28) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior tight end Brady Mello (11) catches a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony senior running back Isaac Zambrano (23) rushes during a game against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) throws a pass to Golden Valley senior Kris Lemas (2) during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony sophomore running back Kyle Beaudry (4) fights for extra yards during a game against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior receiver Kris Lemas (2) gains yards after a catch during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior quarterback Armando Muzquiz (10) looks on from the sideline during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Golden Valley senior wide receiver Cadrian Mcdaniel (9) gains yards after a catch during a game against Buhach Colony at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony senior running back Alejandro Andrade (5) follows his blockers during a game against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) stiff-arms Golden Valley senior free safety Kris Lemas (2) while rushing for a touchdown during a game at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Friday, Sept., 30, 2016. The Thunder beat the Cougars 34-27.
